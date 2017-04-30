Our Final Threshold

| From the Editor: Today marks the end of the Alive Now daily reflections. We have loved serving you! Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |
Sunday, April 30. 3rd Sunday of Easter. As we cross this final threshold of prayer together, reflect on what you might take from Alive Now into a new season of prayer and growth. May you be blessed by every door you open.
Words from the Word: You have been born anew, not of perishable but of imperishable seed, through the living and enduring word of God.
– 1 Peter 1:23, NRSV
Thank you for all the inspiration, peace, growth, and reflection. I will miss our daily time together. Grace and peace to you.
Beth, thank you for the time that you have taken to invest in my journey through the lectionary readings and often thought provoking questions. I too will miss the daily reflections.
May you continue to live in the peace that our Savior so generously provides.
Amen & ditto, Chris!
Beth, I am praying for your pathway and the bright future we all have each morning. it is a landmark change! But, by God’s infinite grace, we will journey on. Please keep us informed of your writings and your life. Gratefully, Jane
Alive Now and your writings have inspired, deepened, and sustained my journey through all seasons of life. My journey simply would not have been as rich. Thank you and I look forward to how God will continue to show up in each and every day for all of us. Peace and joy and much gratitude to you.
Since discovering Alive Now in the late 70s with The Story of Barrington Bunny, I have loved , been inspired by, and been challenged by Alive Now. Thank You. You have open the window of knowing & worshiping God in creative ways and with joy!
Opened!
Thank you so much for the wonderful inspiration you have provided each morning. I will miss is. May your future be bright and your writings continue in another venue.
Blessings. Sally
Beth, I believe I first met you at a FUMWMOA IN 1981 at the convocation. And I was happy when you became the editor of Alive Now. I’ve looked forward to reading the Daily Reflections every morning since then. I will miss holding the magazine and my Bible as I pray daily. Thank you for sharing your insights of God’s love in our lives, too. Keep us posted with your travels so that we can travel with you.