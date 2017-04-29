| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Saturday, April 29. Read Luke 24:13-35. This story begins with the discouraged disciples on one road and ends with the transformed disciples on another. What have been Emmaus moments on your faith journey?

Share your moments.

Words from the Word: Now on that same day two of them were going to a village called Emmaus, about seven miles from Jerusalem, and talking with each other about all these things that had happened. While they were talking and discussing, Jesus himself came near and went with them, but their eyes were kept from recognizing him.

– Luke 24:13-16, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Luke 24:13-35



Spiritual Tools: Engage in this weeks spiritual practice, Becoming a Compassionate Neighbor to Myself.

Art Credit: Coventry Cathedral – Baptistery, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54899 [retrieved March 22, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/stevecadman/2652744641/.