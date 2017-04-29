Emmaus Moments

by Beth A Richardson on April 29, 2017

Saturday, April 29. Read Luke 24:13-35. This story begins with the discouraged disciples on one road and ends with the transformed disciples on another. What have been Emmaus moments on your faith journey?

Words from the Word: Now on that same day two of them were going to a village called Emmaus, about seven miles from Jerusalem, and talking with each other about all these things that had happened. While they were talking and discussing, Jesus himself came near and went with them, but their eyes were kept from recognizing him.
– Luke 24:13-16, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Luke 24:13-35

Spiritual Tools: Engage in this weeks spiritual practice, Becoming a Compassionate Neighbor to Myself.

janet pierce April 29, 2017 at 6:06 am

The Road to Emmaus always reminds me of how the truth can be right in front of me and I often do not see. Just as the religious leaders, and even the disciples had so much difficulty seeing and hearing what Jesus was telling them. Jesus upset the whole ‘current religious philosophy’ at that time. What am I blind to? Jesus said He would return. What am I looking for in that return?

I’ve enjoyed the daily Alive Now. Thank you

