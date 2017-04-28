Love Deeply

by Beth A Richardson on April 28, 2017

| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Friday, April 28. 1 Peter 1:17-23 exhorts believers to love deeply. What thresholds have you crossed in learning how to love deeply, as God loves?

Words from the Word: Now that you have purified your souls by your obedience to the truth so that you have genuine mutual love, love one another deeply from the heart.
– 1 Peter 1:22, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Luke 24:13-35

Spiritual Tools: Engage in this weeks spiritual practice, Becoming a Compassionate Neighbor to Myself.

Art Credit: Coventry Cathedral – Baptistery, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54899 [retrieved March 22, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/stevecadman/2652744641/.

