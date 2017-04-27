| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |
Thursday, April 27. Psalm 116:1-4, 12-19 includes vivid images of faith practices, such as paying vows. What faith practices are important to you that could be included in this prayer?
Words from the Word: I will lift up the cup of salvation and call on the name of the LORD, I will pay my vows to the LORD in the presence of all his people.
– Psalm 116:13-14, NRSV
