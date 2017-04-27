| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Thursday, April 27. Psalm 116:1-4, 12-19 includes vivid images of faith practices, such as paying vows. What faith practices are important to you that could be included in this prayer?

Share your practices.

Words from the Word: I will lift up the cup of salvation and call on the name of the LORD, I will pay my vows to the LORD in the presence of all his people.

– Psalm 116:13-14, NRSV



Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Luke 24:13-35



Engage in this weeks spiritual practice, Becoming a Compassionate Neighbor to Myself.

