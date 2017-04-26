Mystery of Easter

by Beth A Richardson on April 26, 2017 · 0 comments

coventry-bap

Wednesday, April 26. Read “Easter Essentials” (p. 36). What image from the Easter story presented here is the most mysterious? Which helps strengthen your faith?

Words from the Word: Moreover, some women of our group astounded us. They were at the tomb early this morning, and when they did not find his body there, they came back and told us that they had indeed seen a vision of angels who said that he was alive.
– Luke 24:22-23, NRSV

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Luke 24:13-35

Spiritual Tools: Engage in this weeks spiritual practice, Becoming a Compassionate Neighbor to Myself.

Art Credit: Coventry Cathedral – Baptistery, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54899 [retrieved March 22, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/stevecadman/2652744641/.

