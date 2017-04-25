| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Tuesday, April 25. When you read Acts 2:14a, 36-41, include yourself in Peter’s call to repentance. How do you balance knowledge of your own moral culpability with knowledge of your forgiveness?

Words from the Word: Peter said to them, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ so that your sins may be forgiven; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.

– Acts 2:38, NRSV



Art Credit: Coventry Cathedral – Baptistery, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54899 [retrieved March 22, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/stevecadman/2652744641/.