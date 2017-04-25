Call to Repentance

by Beth A Richardson on April 25, 2017 · 0 comments

coventry-bap

Tuesday, April 25. When you read Acts 2:14a, 36-41, include yourself in Peter’s call to repentance. How do you balance knowledge of your own moral culpability with knowledge of your forgiveness?

Words from the Word: Peter said to them, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ so that your sins may be forgiven; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.
– Acts 2:38, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Luke 24:13-35

Spiritual Tools: Engage in this weeks spiritual practice, Becoming a Compassionate Neighbor to Myself.

