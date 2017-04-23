| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Sunday, April 23. 2nd Sunday of Easter. Read “The Name that Matters” (p. 32). How do the roles you play help you express your belovedness? Which role is easiest to identify in that way? For which role is it harder to see love as an essential element?

Words from the Word: But these are written so that you may come to believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that through believing you may have life in his name.

– John 20:31, NRSV



