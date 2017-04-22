| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Saturday, April 22. Read John 20:19-31. In this passage, Jesus is crossing thresholds, both physical and emotional. What is your response to this unbelievable news?

Words from the Word: When it was evening on that day, the first day of the week, and the doors of the house where the disciples had met were locked for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.”

– John 20:19, NRSV



Art Credit: Jesus Ascending, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54259 [retrieved March 21, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/joshuawillis/195548819/.