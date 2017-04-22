Unbelievable News

by Beth A Richardson on April 22, 2017

A_AscensionoftheLord

Saturday, April 22. Read John 20:19-31. In this passage, Jesus is crossing thresholds, both physical and emotional. What is your response to this unbelievable news?

Words from the Word: When it was evening on that day, the first day of the week, and the doors of the house where the disciples had met were locked for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.”
– John 20:19, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

