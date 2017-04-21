Sight Unseen

| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Friday, April 21. Read 1 Peter 1:3-9. If someone asked you to explain how it can be that you love Jesus even though you have not seen him, what would you say?

Share your words.

Words from the Word: Although you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and rejoice with an indescribable and glorious joy, for you are receiving the outcome of your faith, the salvation of your souls.

– 1 Peter 1:8-9, NRSV



