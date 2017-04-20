Memorable Thresholds

| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Thursday, April 20. Read “Unknown Doors” (p. 35). What are some of the most memorable doors or thresholds you have crossed? What helped you venture into the unknown?

Share your memories.

Words from the Word: In this you rejoice, even if now for a little while you have had to suffer various trials, so that the genuineness of your faith–being more precious than gold that, though perishable, is tested by fire–may be found to result in praise and glory and honor when Jesus Christ is revealed.

– 1 Peter 1:6-7, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:



Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 20:19-31



Spiritual Tools: Engage in this weeks spiritual practice, The Season of Easter.

Art Credit: Jesus Ascending, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54259 [retrieved March 21, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/joshuawillis/195548819/.