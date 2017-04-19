| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |
Wednesday, April 19. Psalm 16 celebrates a rich inheritance. What have you inherited from your religious tradition? What inspires or challenges you to uphold this tradition or to forge new understandings?
Words from the Word: The LORD is my chosen portion and my cup; you hold my lot. The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; I have a goodly heritage.
– Psalm 16:5-6, NRSV
Art Credit: Jesus Ascending, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54259 [retrieved March 21, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/joshuawillis/195548819/.
