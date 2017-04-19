Inheritance

Wednesday, April 19. Psalm 16 celebrates a rich inheritance. What have you inherited from your religious tradition? What inspires or challenges you to uphold this tradition or to forge new understandings?

Words from the Word: The LORD is my chosen portion and my cup; you hold my lot. The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; I have a goodly heritage.
– Psalm 16:5-6, NRSV

