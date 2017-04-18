Threshold of Life

| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Tuesday, April 18. Read “We Can Count On It!” (p. 29). How is death a threshold into a new life? How can the awareness of death help us value life now and embrace the promise of eternal life?

Words from the Word: Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! By his great mercy he has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, who are being protected by the power of God through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.

– 1 Peter 1:3-5, NRSV



