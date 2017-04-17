| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Monday, April 17. In Acts 2:14, 22-32 Peter says Jesus could not be held by death’s power. Where do you see the power of death at work around you? How can Peter’s words give you hope and possibility?

Words from the Word: But God raised him up, having freed him from death, because it was impossible for him to be held in its power.

– Acts 2:24, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:



Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 20:19-31.



Spiritual Tools: Engage in this weeks spiritual practice, The Season of Easter.

