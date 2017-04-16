| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Sunday, April 16. Easter. Christ is risen! Read the Easter Litany. Choose one line to be your jubilant breath prayer through the day.

Words from the Word: Mary Magdalene went and announced to the disciples, “I have seen the Lord”; and she told them that he had said these things to her.

– John 20:18, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Texts for Holy Week

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture for Good Friday and Easter using audio lectio.



Spiritual Tools: Pray the prayer for Easter.

