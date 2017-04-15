Blocked Light

| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |
Saturday, April 15. Holy Saturday. Read the litany for Holy Saturday. Try to visualize the light blocked and then use the image in a meditation.
Lectionary Texts:
Texts for Holy Week
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture for Good Friday and Easter using audio lectio.
Spiritual Tools: Pray the prayer for Holy Saturday.
Art Credit: He, Qi. He is Risen, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=46117 [retrieved March 21, 2017]. Original source: heqigallery.com.
I am truly heartbroken that Alive will cease at the end of the month. It was so unique and meaningful. I was new to Alive just as you announced its departure and I have signed up for Reflections but will probably drop my subscription as it is a mirror of the Upper Room devotional. Alive directed me, led me to God. Should you design another site that offers so much contemplative material, please let me know.