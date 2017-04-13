Build Bigger Tables

by Beth A Richardson on April 13, 2017 · 0 comments

HeQi

Thursday, April 13. Maundy Thursday. Read the litany on p. 40. How could you extend the table through a change of heart or a new spiritual practice or ministry?

Words from the Word: Then Peter began to speak to them: “I truly understand that God shows no partiality, but in every nation anyone who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him.
– Acts 10:34-35, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:
Texts for Holy Week

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture for Good Friday and Easter using audio lectio.

Spiritual Tools: Pray the prayer for Maundy Thursday.

Art Credit: He, Qi. He is Risen, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=46117 [retrieved March 21, 2017]. Original source: heqigallery.com.

