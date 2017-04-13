Build Bigger Tables

| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Thursday, April 13. Maundy Thursday. Read the litany on p. 40. How could you extend the table through a change of heart or a new spiritual practice or ministry?

Words from the Word: Then Peter began to speak to them: “I truly understand that God shows no partiality, but in every nation anyone who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him.

– Acts 10:34-35, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Texts for Holy Week

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture for Good Friday and Easter using audio lectio.



Spiritual Tools: Pray the prayer for Maundy Thursday.

