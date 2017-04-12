| From the Editor: These emails will end April 30. We have loved serving you. Consider subscribing to Daily Reflections from Upper Room Books or Sight Psalms. |

Wednesday, April 12. Read Colossians 3:1-4. What does saying that your life is hidden in God mean? What does the resurrection of Christ reveal about human life, as well as about divine power?

Words from the Word: Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth, for you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God.

– Colossians 3:2-3, NRSV



Art Credit: He, Qi. He is Risen, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=46117 [retrieved March 21, 2017]. Original source: heqigallery.com.

