Psalms of Jesus

by Beth A Richardson on April 11, 2017

Tuesday, April 11. Read Psalm 118:1-2, 14-24. Look up the New Testament verses where this psalm is quoted. How do those quotes affect your interpretation?

Words from the Word: The stone that the builders rejected has become the chief cornerstone.
– Psalm 118:22, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:
Texts for Holy Week

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture for Good Friday and Easter using audio lectio.

Spiritual Tools: This week, pray the prayers for Holy Week.

Art Credit: He, Qi. He is Risen, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=46117 [retrieved March 21, 2017]. Original source: heqigallery.com.

