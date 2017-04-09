Palms of Praise

| We want to hear from you |

Sunday, April 9. Palm/Passion Sunday. Read “Palm Sunday” (p. 39) and Matthew 21:1-11. How can you offer praise amid all circumstances?

Words from the Word: A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, and others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. The crowds that went ahead of him and that followed were shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!”

– Matthew 21:8-9, NRSV



Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 21:7-11.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Finding Retreat.

Art Credit: Morgner, Wilhelm, 1891-1917. Entry of Christ into Jerusalem, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54247 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wilhelm_Morgner_001.jpg.