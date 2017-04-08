The Passion

by Beth A Richardson on April 8, 2017 · 0 comments

Saturday, April 8. Read the Passion narrative from Matthew 26:14—27:66. What threshold moments do you seen in this account? How do they affect your perspective on the story?

Words from the Word: Then he came to the disciples and said to them, “Are you still sleeping and taking your rest? See, the hour is at hand, and the Son of Man is betrayed into the hands of sinners. 
– Matthew 26:45, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Liturgy of the Palms

Liturgy of the Passion

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 21:7-11.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Finding Retreat.

Art Credit: Morgner, Wilhelm, 1891-1917. Entry of Christ into Jerusalem, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54247 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wilhelm_Morgner_001.jpg.

