Saturday, April 8. Read the Passion narrative from Matthew 26:14—27:66. What threshold moments do you seen in this account? How do they affect your perspective on the story?

Words from the Word: Then he came to the disciples and said to them, “Are you still sleeping and taking your rest? See, the hour is at hand, and the Son of Man is betrayed into the hands of sinners.

– Matthew 26:45, NRSV



