Towards Jerusalem

Friday, April 7. Read Isaiah 50:4-9. Imagine this text as a prayer Jesus offers as he approaches Jerusalem. What other passages might have been in Jesus’ thoughts as he moved toward his final days?

Words from the Word: The Lord GOD has given me the tongue of a teacher, that I may know how to sustain the weary with a word. Morning by morning he wakens–wakens my ear to listen as those who are taught.

– Isaiah 50:4, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:



Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 21:7-11.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Finding Retreat.

Art Credit: Morgner, Wilhelm, 1891-1917. Entry of Christ into Jerusalem, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54247 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wilhelm_Morgner_001.jpg.