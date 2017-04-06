Form & Meaning

by Beth A Richardson on April 6, 2017

A_LiturgyofthePalms

Thursday, April 6. Before you read “Sometimes” (p. 30), look at the shape of the poem. What does the shape suggest to you? After you read the poem, consider the relationship between the form and the meaning.

Words from the Word: But I trust in you, O LORD; I say, “You are my God.”
– Psalm 31:14, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Liturgy of the Palms

Liturgy of the Passion

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 21:7-11.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Finding Retreat.

Art Credit: Morgner, Wilhelm, 1891-1917. Entry of Christ into Jerusalem, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54247 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wilhelm_Morgner_001.jpg.

