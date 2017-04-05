Grief and Gratitude

Wednesday, April 5. Read “The Center” (p. 24). Make a list of your griefs and gratitudes. Ask for God’s blessing on your trust and hope.
Words from the Word: I thank you that you have answered me and have become my salvation.
– Psalm 118:21, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Liturgy of the Palms
Liturgy of the Passion
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 21:7-11.
Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Finding Retreat.
Art Credit: Morgner, Wilhelm, 1891-1917. Entry of Christ into Jerusalem, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54247 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wilhelm_Morgner_001.jpg.
Prayers for healing of Anne, Felipe, Bill, Mike, Lois, Johnny, and me. Gratitude for the blessings of Gods Love and Grace and the support of so many friends and family. Thank You Jesus for your arms of comfort as we approach your triumph
Gail