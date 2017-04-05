Grief and Gratitude

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, April 5. Read “The Center” (p. 24). Make a list of your griefs and gratitudes. Ask for God’s blessing on your trust and hope.

Share your list.

Words from the Word: I thank you that you have answered me and have become my salvation.

– Psalm 118:21, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:



Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 21:7-11.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Finding Retreat.

Art Credit: Morgner, Wilhelm, 1891-1917. Entry of Christ into Jerusalem, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54247 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wilhelm_Morgner_001.jpg.