Grief and Gratitude

by Beth A Richardson on April 5, 2017 · 1 comment

A_LiturgyofthePalms

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, April 5. Read “The Center” (p. 24). Make a list of your griefs and gratitudes. Ask for God’s blessing on your trust and hope.

Share your list.

Words from the Word: I thank you that you have answered me and have become my salvation.
– Psalm 118:21, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Liturgy of the Palms

Liturgy of the Passion

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 21:7-11.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Finding Retreat.

Art Credit: Morgner, Wilhelm, 1891-1917. Entry of Christ into Jerusalem, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54247 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wilhelm_Morgner_001.jpg.

Tagged as: blessing, gratitude, grief, help, hope, salvation, thanks, trust

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Gail DeLong April 5, 2017 at 11:43 am

Prayers for healing of Anne, Felipe, Bill, Mike, Lois, Johnny, and me. Gratitude for the blessings of Gods Love and Grace and the support of so many friends and family. Thank You Jesus for your arms of comfort as we approach your triumph

Gail

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning