Hymn of Jesus

by Beth A Richardson on April 4, 2017 · 1 comment

Tuesday, April 4. Philippians 2:5-11 might have been a hymn or creed of the early church. How does it express what Jesus means to you? What would you add?

Words from the Word: Therefore God also highly exalted him and gave him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bend, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.
– Philippians 2:9-11, NRSV

Joan April 4, 2017 at 7:35 am

It was very good to read this ,pre slowly line-by-line — it has become so familiar that the words just wash over, but a closer read shows so many powerful phrases. I’m staying with he emptied himself. Thank you

