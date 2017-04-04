Hymn of Jesus

| We want to hear from you |

Tuesday, April 4. Philippians 2:5-11 might have been a hymn or creed of the early church. How does it express what Jesus means to you? What would you add?

Words from the Word: Therefore God also highly exalted him and gave him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bend, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.

– Philippians 2:9-11, NRSV

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 21:7-11.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Finding Retreat.

