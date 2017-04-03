God’s Love Endures

| We want to hear from you |

Monday, April 3. Read Psalm 118:1-2, 19-29. What phrases do you recognize in this passage? How does this psalm fit Holy Week and Easter?

Words from the Word: O give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his steadfast love endures forever!

– Psalm 118:1, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:



Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 21:7-11.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Finding Retreat.

Art Credit: Morgner, Wilhelm, 1891-1917. Entry of Christ into Jerusalem, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54247 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wilhelm_Morgner_001.jpg.