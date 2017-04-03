God’s Love Endures

by Beth A Richardson on April 3, 2017 · 1 comment

Monday, April 3. Read Psalm 118:1-2, 19-29. What phrases do you recognize in this passage? How does this psalm fit Holy Week and Easter?

Words from the Word: O give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his steadfast love endures forever!
– Psalm 118:1, NRSV

Paula April 3, 2017 at 8:34 am

Oh my! Lots of the phrases are recognizable…I think (definitely have no statistics to back me up) but the verse…”O give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his steadfast love endures forever!” is repeated over and over again in many places in the Bible. It is one of my favorites!
I recognize other verses from lines of favorite hymns/songs as well…”This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it” and “Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the LORD.”
Holy Week for me is a time for self-reflection, inner searching and heart rendering, that can be quite painful, causing healing to begin.
Jesus on the cross has come to me often this year. I have tried to repress the pain and suffering, yet recognizing once again the love that it represents. Amazing, truly amazing as only God can be! Easter is all about rejoicing and thankfulness!

