by Beth A Richardson on April 2, 2017

Sunday, April 2. 5th Sunday in Lent. Read John 11:1-45. Do you ever feel God is slow to arrive in the places of your loss and grief? How is the reason Jesus gives for delaying his coming to Bethany related to the reason God gives Ezekiel for raising the dead?

Words from the Word: When Martha heard that Jesus was coming, she went and met him, while Mary stayed at home. Martha said to Jesus, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.
– John 11:20-21, NRSV

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 11:1-45.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is on Lectio on Injustice.

Art Credit: Ezekiel in the Valley of the Dry Bones, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55163 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:St._Nicholas%27_Church,_Deptford_Green,_SE8_-_carved_panel_representing_Ezekiel_in_the_Valley_of_the_Dry_Bones_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1501992.jpg.

