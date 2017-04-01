Unfolding Story of You

by Beth A Richardson on April 1, 2017 · 0 comments

Saturday, April 1. Read “Call Forth Life” (p. 27). Into what biblical scene would you like to put yourself in order to see how the story unfolded? What would you most like to know or understand?

Words from the Word: If you, O LORD, should mark iniquities, Lord, who could stand? But there is forgiveness with you, so that you may be revered.
– Psalm 130:3-4, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 11:1-45.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is on Lectio on Injustice.

Art Credit: Ezekiel in the Valley of the Dry Bones, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55163 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:St._Nicholas%27_Church,_Deptford_Green,_SE8_-_carved_panel_representing_Ezekiel_in_the_Valley_of_the_Dry_Bones_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1501992.jpg.

