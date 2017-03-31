Spirit & Flesh

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, March 31. Read Romans 8:6-11 , and consider the relationship between spirit and flesh. Are they always opposed? How are they complementary? Where do you find the spiritual in the earthly?

Words from the Word: But you are not in the flesh; you are in the Spirit, since the Spirit of God dwells in you. Anyone who does not have the Spirit of Christ does not belong to him.

– Romans 8:9, NRSV



