Spirit & Flesh

Friday, March 31. Read Romans 8:6-11 , and consider the relationship between spirit and flesh. Are they always opposed? How are they complementary? Where do you find the spiritual in the earthly?
Words from the Word: But you are not in the flesh; you are in the Spirit, since the Spirit of God dwells in you. Anyone who does not have the Spirit of Christ does not belong to him.
– Romans 8:9, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 11:1-45.
Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is on Lectio on Injustice.
Art Credit: Ezekiel in the Valley of the Dry Bones, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55163 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:St._Nicholas%27_Church,_Deptford_Green,_SE8_-_carved_panel_representing_Ezekiel_in_the_Valley_of_the_Dry_Bones_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1501992.jpg.
