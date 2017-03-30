Contrition & Hope

| We want to hear from you |

Thursday, March 30. Psalm 130 is a prayer of both contrition and hope. When has repentance given you hope? How did that help you survive until the morning of forgiveness?

Words from the Word: I wait for the LORD, my soul waits, and in his word I hope; my soul waits for the Lord more than those who watch for the morning, more than those who watch for the morning.

– Psalm 130:5-6, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 11:1-45.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is on Lectio on Injustice.

Art Credit: Ezekiel in the Valley of the Dry Bones, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55163 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:St._Nicholas%27_Church,_Deptford_Green,_SE8_-_carved_panel_representing_Ezekiel_in_the_Valley_of_the_Dry_Bones_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1501992.jpg.