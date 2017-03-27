Logic & Imagination

Monday, March 27. Read “behold” (p. 21). What role do logic and imagination have in your spiritual life? How do you keep them in balance?
Words from the Word: To set the mind on the flesh is death, but to set the mind on the Spirit is life and peace.
– Romans 8:6, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 11:1-45.
Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is on Lectio on Injustice.
Art Credit: Ezekiel in the Valley of the Dry Bones, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55163 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:St._Nicholas%27_Church,_Deptford_Green,_SE8_-_carved_panel_representing_Ezekiel_in_the_Valley_of_the_Dry_Bones_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1501992.jpg.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Increasing my understanding of my spiritual “location” demands using metaphors, similes, pictures, and other representations of our world and its processes. I can wrap my mind around, for instance, Paul’s figural footrace and the effort and focus it requires. I must, however, keep in mind the limitations a figure has; reaching our goal is not achieved by exclusion of all other participants, and the race doesn’t end inside one day. Given all that, I’m apt to pray for others I know, and for perseverance.
Thanks Jan, it is an interesting journey we are on, isn’t it! I seem to have arrived at a point in my early 80s journey of seeing that our “spiritual” side is just like the smart phones connections. No matter where you are at the time, that still small voice seems to click in and guide or support you through the most difficult of times and experiences. Looking at God’s wonderful creations, they seem to be so marvellously designed so why not see that invisible connection we take for granted in the same way as I believe Jesus understood. Ken, Timaru NZ