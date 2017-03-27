Logic & Imagination

| We want to hear from you |

Monday, March 27. Read “behold” (p. 21). What role do logic and imagination have in your spiritual life? How do you keep them in balance?

Share your understanding.

Words from the Word: To set the mind on the flesh is death, but to set the mind on the Spirit is life and peace.

– Romans 8:6, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 11:1-45.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is on Lectio on Injustice.

Art Credit: Ezekiel in the Valley of the Dry Bones, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55163 [retrieved March 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:St._Nicholas%27_Church,_Deptford_Green,_SE8_-_carved_panel_representing_Ezekiel_in_the_Valley_of_the_Dry_Bones_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1501992.jpg.