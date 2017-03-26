Uncertain Future

Sunday, March 26. 4th Sunday in Lent. Read “And We Shall Be with God” (p. 18). What aspect of the future concerns you? How does your relationship with God help you face life’s uncertainties?

Words from the Word: Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I fear no evil; for you are with me; your rod and your staff– they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.
– Psalm 23:4-5, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 9:1-41.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Fasting and Freedom by Lynne M. Baab.

Art Credit: Le Breton, Jacques; Gaudin, Jean. Jesus the Good Shepherd, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=51560 [retrieved February 20, 2017]. Original source: Collection of Anne Richardson Womack.

