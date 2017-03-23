God My Shepherd

by Beth A Richardson on March 23, 2017 · 0 comments

amiens

| We want to hear from you |

Thursday, March 23. Did you memorize Psalm 23 as a child? Think over the times of fear and doubt when you have heard this psalm prayed. Which lines give you the most strength?

Share your thoughts.

Words from the Word: The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not want.
– Psalm 23:1, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 9:1-41.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Fasting and Freedom by Lynne M. Baab.

Art Credit: Le Breton, Jacques; Gaudin, Jean. Jesus the Good Shepherd, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=51560 [retrieved February 20, 2017]. Original source: Collection of Anne Richardson Womack.

Tagged as: doubt, fear, psalm, Psalm 23, shep, shepherd

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning