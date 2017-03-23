God My Shepherd

Thursday, March 23. Did you memorize Psalm 23 as a child? Think over the times of fear and doubt when you have heard this psalm prayed. Which lines give you the most strength?
Words from the Word: The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not want.
– Psalm 23:1, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 9:1-41.
Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Fasting and Freedom by Lynne M. Baab.
Art Credit: Le Breton, Jacques; Gaudin, Jean. Jesus the Good Shepherd, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=51560 [retrieved February 20, 2017]. Original source: Collection of Anne Richardson Womack.
{ 0 comments… add one now }