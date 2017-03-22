Spiritual Awakening

by Beth A Richardson on March 22, 2017 · 0 comments

Wednesday, March 22. In Ephesians 5:8-14, the author seems to quote a prayer or hymn with the line “Sleeper, awake!” What spiritual awakenings do you remember? What times of deep growth or sleep do you recall?

Words from the Word: It is shameful even to mention what such people do secretly; but everything exposed by the light becomes visible, for everything that becomes visible is light. Therefore it says, “Sleeper, awake! Rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you.”
– Ephesians 5:12-14, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 9:1-41.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Fasting and Freedom by Lynne M. Baab.

Art Credit: Le Breton, Jacques; Gaudin, Jean. Jesus the Good Shepherd, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=51560 [retrieved February 20, 2017]. Original source: Collection of Anne Richardson Womack.

