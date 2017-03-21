Overlooked

amiens

Tuesday, March 21. Read 1 Samuel 16:1-13, and consider what God’s choice of David tells us about God’s values. Look around you for a person who may be overlooked but possess a grace-filled outlook.

Words from the Word: But the LORD said to Samuel, “Do not look on his appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for the LORD does not see as mortals see; they look on the outward appearance, but the LORD looks on the heart.”
– 1 Samuel 16:7, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 9:1-41.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Fasting and Freedom by Lynne M. Baab.

Art Credit: Le Breton, Jacques; Gaudin, Jean. Jesus the Good Shepherd, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=51560 [retrieved February 20, 2017]. Original source: Collection of Anne Richardson Womack.

