Full of Joy

amiens

Monday, March 20. Read “Tomorrow’s Door” (p. 14). What helps you step into joy? What moments bring you the most enjoyment? What do you learn about the nature of God in those joyful moments?

Words from the Word: Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD my whole life long.
– Psalm 23:6, NRSV

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 9:1-41.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Fasting and Freedom by Lynne M. Baab.

Art Credit: Le Breton, Jacques; Gaudin, Jean. Jesus the Good Shepherd, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=51560 [retrieved February 20, 2017]. Original source: Collection of Anne Richardson Womack.

