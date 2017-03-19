Stabilizing

| We want to hear from you |

Sunday, March 19. 3rd Sunday in Lent. Read “Living Between” (p. 12). How can destabilizing a border help us restabilize with a new sense of freedom or purpose?

Words from the Word: O come, let us sing to the LORD; let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation!

– Psalm 95:1, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 4:5-42.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Flora Wuellner is Crossing Thresholds with Jesus.

Art Credit: Guercino, 1591-1666. Christ and the Samaritan Woman, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54756 [retrieved February 13, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Guercino_Christ_et_la_samaritaine.jpg.