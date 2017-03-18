| We want to hear from you |

Saturday, March 18. John 4:5-42 tells the well-loved story of the Samaritan woman at the well. What aspect of the story is the most important to you—Jesus’ inclusive grace towards a woman who was a foreigner to him, or her own desire to drink of living water?

Share your thoughts.

Words from the Word: Jesus answered her, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is that is saying to you, ‘Give me a drink,’ you would have asked him, and he would have given you living water.”

– John 4:10, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 4:5-42.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Flora Wuellner is Crossing Thresholds with Jesus.

Art Credit: Guercino, 1591-1666. Christ and the Samaritan Woman, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54756 [retrieved February 13, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Guercino_Christ_et_la_samaritaine.jpg.