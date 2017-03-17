Culture and Conviction

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, March 17. St. Patrick’s Day. What aspect of your own ethnic or cultural heritage would you like to share with others? How would that sharing help others understand your outlook and beliefs?

Words from the Word: But the hour is coming, and is now here, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father seeks such as these to worship him. God is spirit, and those who worship him must worship in spirit and truth.

– John 4:23-24, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 4:5-42.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Flora Wuellner is Crossing Thresholds with Jesus.

Art Credit: Guercino, 1591-1666. Christ and the Samaritan Woman, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54756 [retrieved February 13, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Guercino_Christ_et_la_samaritaine.jpg.