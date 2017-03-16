Great Deeds of God

Thursday, March 16. Psalm 95 recounts some great deeds of God. Which moments from the Bible (or your own life) would you lift up as important to your faith?

Words from the Word: The LORD is a great God, and a great King above all gods. In [God’s] hand are the depths of the earth; the heights of the mountains are [God’s] also.
– Psalm 95:3-4, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 4:5-42

Spiritual Tools: Spiritual practice by Flora Wuellner, Crossing Thresholds with Jesus

Art Credit: Guercino, 1591-1666. Christ and the Samaritan Woman, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54756 [retrieved February 13, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Guercino_Christ_et_la_samaritaine.jpg.

