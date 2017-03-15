| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, March 15. Read Romans 5:1-11. How do you understand reconciliation with God? What is the source of our estrangement, and how do we find the source of the healing?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: For while we were still weak, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly.

– Romans 5:6. NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 4:5-42.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Flora Wuellner is Crossing Thresholds with Jesus.

Art Credit: Guercino, 1591-1666. Christ and the Samaritan Woman, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54756 [retrieved February 13, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Guercino_Christ_et_la_samaritaine.jpg.