Wednesday, March 15. Read Romans 5:1-11. How do you understand reconciliation with God? What is the source of our estrangement, and how do we find the source of the healing?
Words from the Word: For while we were still weak, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly.
– Romans 5:6. NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 4:5-42.
Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Flora Wuellner is Crossing Thresholds with Jesus.
Art Credit: Guercino, 1591-1666. Christ and the Samaritan Woman, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54756 [retrieved February 13, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Guercino_Christ_et_la_samaritaine.jpg.
{ 0 comments… add one now }