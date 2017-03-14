Times of Doubt

| We want to hear from you |

Tuesday, March 14. Read Exodus 17:1-7. The thirst of the Israelites brought their doubt to a crisis point. What needs have brought you into times of testing and doubt? How were those situations resolved?

Words from the Word: But the people thirsted there for water; and the people complained against Moses and said, “Why did you bring us out of Egypt, to kill us and our children and livestock with thirst?”

– Exodus 17:3, NRSV



