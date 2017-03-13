| We want to hear from you |

Monday, March 13. Read “Threshold” (p. 10). How many new births have you experienced in your life? How many resurrections have you witnessed? What have you had to let go of in order to participate in the new life?

Share your thoughts.

Words from the Word: Therefore, since we are justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have obtained access to this grace in which we stand; and we boast in our hope of sharing the glory of God.

– Romans 5:1-2, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 4:5-42.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Flora Wuellner is Crossing Thresholds with Jesus.

Art Credit: Guercino, 1591-1666. Christ and the Samaritan Woman, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54756 [retrieved February 13, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Guercino_Christ_et_la_samaritaine.jpg.