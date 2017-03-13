Crossing Thresholds

by Beth A Richardson on March 13, 2017 · 1 comment

sam-guercino

| We want to hear from you |

Monday, March 13. Read “Threshold” (p. 10). How many new births have you experienced in your life? How many resurrections have you witnessed? What have you had to let go of in order to participate in the new life?

Share your thoughts.

Words from the Word: Therefore, since we are justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have obtained access to this grace in which we stand; and we boast in our hope of sharing the glory of God.
– Romans 5:1-2, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio:  Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 4:5-42.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Flora Wuellner is Crossing Thresholds with Jesus.

Art Credit: Guercino, 1591-1666. Christ and the Samaritan Woman, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54756 [retrieved February 13, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Guercino_Christ_et_la_samaritaine.jpg.

Tagged as: birth, new, new birth, new life, resurrection, threshold

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Jay T March 13, 2017 at 6:49 am

Born again each day with renewed water and spirit.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning