Fell Over It

Sunday, March 12. 2nd Sunday in Lent. Read “Original Blessing” (p. 8). When have you “tripped over” an experience that served as a threshold you needed to stop and notice? How did the threshold alert you to needed growth?

Share your experiences.

Words from the Word: Jesus answered, “Very truly, I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God without being born of water and Spirit. 
– John 3:5, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio:  Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 3:1-17.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Walking toward God by Daniel Wolpert.

Art Credit: Tanner, Henry Ossawa, 1859-1937. Nicodemus and Jesus on a Rooftop, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55253 [retrieved February 9, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Henry_Ossawa_Tanner_-_Jesus_and_nicodemus.jpg.

