Pioneers of Faith

Saturday, March 11. Read “Following the Way” (p. 6). Who are some of the pioneers you have followed along the way? How would you thank them if you could?

Words from the Word: For this reason it depends on faith, in order that the promise may rest on grace and be guaranteed to all his descendants, not only to the adherents of the law but also to those who share the faith of Abraham (for he is the father of all of us, as it is written, “I have made you the father of many nations”) — in the presence of the God in whom he believed, who gives life to the dead and calls into existence the things that do not exist.

– Romans 4:16-17, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 3:1-17.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Walking toward God by Daniel Wolpert.

Art Credit: Tanner, Henry Ossawa, 1859-1937. Nicodemus and Jesus on a Rooftop, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55253 [retrieved February 9, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Henry_Ossawa_Tanner_-_Jesus_and_nicodemus.jpg.