Difficult Teaching

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, March 10. Read John 3:1-17. Nicodemus understands Jesus’ words on a literal level, which keeps him from grasping the spiritual application. Which teachings of Jesus do you struggle to apply?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: Nicodemus said to him, “How can anyone be born after having grown old? Can one enter a second time into the mother’s womb and be born?”

– John 3:4, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 3:1-17.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Walking toward God by Daniel Wolpert.

Art Credit: Tanner, Henry Ossawa, 1859-1937. Nicodemus and Jesus on a Rooftop, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55253 [retrieved February 9, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Henry_Ossawa_Tanner_-_Jesus_and_nicodemus.jpg.