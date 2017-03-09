Rethinking Your Power

by Beth A Richardson on March 9, 2017 · 0 comments

Thursday, March 9. Does a reading of Romans 4:1-5, 13-17 make you rethink your response to Tuesday’s questions? Why or why not?

Words from the Word: For the promise that he would inherit the world did not come to Abraham or to his descendants through the law but through the righteousness of faith.
– Romans 4:13, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio:  Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 3:1-17.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Walking toward God by Daniel Wolpert.

Art Credit: Tanner, Henry Ossawa, 1859-1937. Nicodemus and Jesus on a Rooftop, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55253 [retrieved February 9, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Henry_Ossawa_Tanner_-_Jesus_and_nicodemus.jpg.

