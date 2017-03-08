| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, March 8. Read Psalm 121. Make v. 8 a threshold blessing that you repeat at each doorway you cross this week. Pray for the protection and well-being of all who go out and come in that doorway.

Words from the Word: The LORD will keep your going out and your coming in from this time on and forevermore.

– Psalm 121:8, NRSV



Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 3:1-17.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is Walking toward God by Daniel Wolpert.

Art Credit: Tanner, Henry Ossawa, 1859-1937. Nicodemus and Jesus on a Rooftop, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55253 [retrieved February 9, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Henry_Ossawa_Tanner_-_Jesus_and_nicodemus.jpg.