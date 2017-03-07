Power to Bless or Curse

| We want to hear from you |

Tuesday, March 7. Read Genesis 12:1-4. How do you, like Abraham, have the power to bless and curse? How have you used this power? How have you changed the way you use your power as you have grown spiritually?

Words from the Word: I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.

– Genesis 12:3, NRSV



Art Credit: Tanner, Henry Ossawa, 1859-1937. Nicodemus and Jesus on a Rooftop, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55253 [retrieved February 9, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Henry_Ossawa_Tanner_-_Jesus_and_nicodemus.jpg.