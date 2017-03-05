| We want to hear from you |

Sunday, March 5. 1st Sunday in Lent. How would you like to continue the conversation with Scripture over the season of Lent? What passages do you return to for assurance, inspiration, and hope?

Words from the Word: Be glad in the LORD and rejoice, O righteous, and shout for joy, all you upright in heart.

– Psalm 32:11, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

