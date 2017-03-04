Wrestling Choices

by Beth A Richardson on March 4, 2017 · 0 comments

chagall_nice_adam-eve

| We want to hear from you |

Saturday, March 4. Read Matthew 4:1-11. Why do you think Jesus went into the desert to face his time of temptation? Where would you go if you needed to wrestle with a difficult choice?

Share your ideas.

Words from the Word: Then Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. He fasted forty days and forty nights, and afterwards he was famished.
– Matthew 4:1-2, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:1-11.

Spiritual Tools: Read the prayer for Ash Wednesday.

Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Adam and Eve, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54653 [retrieved February 1, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3816721814/.

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.

Tagged as: choice, choose, desert, temptation, wrestle

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning