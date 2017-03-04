Wrestling Choices

| We want to hear from you |

Saturday, March 4. Read Matthew 4:1-11. Why do you think Jesus went into the desert to face his time of temptation? Where would you go if you needed to wrestle with a difficult choice?

Share your ideas.

Words from the Word: Then Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. He fasted forty days and forty nights, and afterwards he was famished.

– Matthew 4:1-2, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:1-11.



Spiritual Tools: Read the prayer for Ash Wednesday.

Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Adam and Eve, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54653 [retrieved February 1, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3816721814/.

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.